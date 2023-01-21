Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
NYSE's Tuesday Trading Glitch Explained
The New York Stock Exchange experienced technical issues at the open Tuesday. Dozens of stocks opened at prices well above or below their prior day closing prices. Most were halted shortly after the open under rules designed to damp down excessive volatility, and most reopened five to 10 minutes after the open at prices much closer to yesterday's closing prices.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Morgan Stanley Reveals Its 8 Favorite Stocks Ahead of Europe's Earnings Season
Morgan Stanley has named eight stocks to buy ahead of a hotly anticipated earnings season in Europe. Stocks in the region have risen this year on the first signs of moderating inflation across Europe. Nonetheless, the impact of sluggish growth and the war in Ukraine remains key concerns for investors.
Dow Futures Drop 200 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings
Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 174 points, or 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.3%, and S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%. Shares of Microsoft dropped 2%. Initially shares rose after...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock lost 0.7% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond — The...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Google executives defend layoffs in town hall. The FDA lays out a road map for annual Covid vaccines. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Staying in the green. Lackluster earnings? Economic indicators pointing...
Adani Shares Fall as Short Seller Firm Hindenburg Announces Short Position
"After extensive research, we have taken a short position in Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," Hindenburg announced in its report. Shares of Adani-affiliated companies fell after the short seller firm accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud. Adani Group called Hindenburg's report "malicious combination of selective...
Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move
Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 260 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
Microsoft's Forecast Suggests Gloomy Tech Environment Will Continue
Microsoft sees Azure growth slowing down in the next quarters as customers try to save money on their existing applications running in the cloud. The company's finance leader said a slowdown in new business that occurred in December will continue across Microsoft's commercial business. Microsoft executives on Tuesday told analysts...
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
