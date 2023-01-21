ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County hosts more community meetings on bond proposal

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Capital Planning Department will host more community meetings to discuss the county’s ongoing Capital Finance Plan for FY2023.

As KTSM previously reported, on December 12th, Commissioners Court voted to start the financing process in the amount of $100 million to be used on critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs.

According to county officials, the proposed finance plan is not projected to raise the county’s current tax rate and continues the Commissioners Court’s efforts to reduce the county tax rate.

Jose Landeros, the Director of Capital Planning and Performance Managing for El Paso County, said the county is working to increase awareness about its plans to address infrastructure needs, especially in facilities that deal with public safety.

“We emphasize the fact that the past ten years the Commissioners Court planned for these projects and minimize impact to taxpayers, the proposal the court will consider doesn’t propose a tax rate increase, which is huge for taxpayers,” Landeros said.

The next public meetings are:

  • Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.: County Eastside Annex Community Room (2350 George Dieter Dr.)
  • Spanish presentation: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Ascarate Park Pavillion (6900 Delta)
  • Both dates include a virtual option to join the meetings
The public may email comments or questions to CapitalPlanning@epcounty.com

The Commissioners Court will consider taking their next steps regarding the capital finance plan in late January following the conclusion of the community meeting and listening sessions.

