Former longtime Rumsonite, bacteriologist and avid volunteer, Bonney Varney Reger, more recently of Tinton Falls, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 21. She was 91. “A desire to live on the ocean and be ‘on vacation every day’ brought her to Rumson, where Bonney became president of the local Newcomers Club, president of The Little Silver Garden Club, a founding member of the Friends of Monmouth Museum, and a communicant of Holy Cross Church. Downsizing took her to Oceanport, and then ultimately to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls. At Seabrook, Bonney made many dear friends where she was a founding member of the LGBT organization. While a world traveler from a young age, it was at age 70 when she asked her friends, ‘Do you think I am too old to become an avid world traveler?’ The answer was a resounding NO and off she went, for the next 20 years, sometimes making three trips abroad per year. She had no issues with trying to sleep upright in a coach seat if it would take her to a new location and culture. A wall-sized world map hung in her home with pins marking all the places in the world she had visited. There are over 100 pins. Reaching each of the seven continents was crossed off her bucket list early on. She would fly around the U.S. several times each year, visiting all her children and their families. She knew everyone’s birthday and anniversary and remembered minute details about each individual person. She was as sharp as a tack and as energetic as could be until the end. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She will be missed by all.”

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO