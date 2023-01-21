ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show

Sayreville has a new celebrity!Photo byShannon Goley. Sayreville’s Ms. Shannon Goley is a preschool teacher by day and a kitchen connoisseur after school hours. She's been selected to be a part of a pizza face-off on the Drew Barrymore Show for National Pizza Day!
SAYREVILLE, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

In Memoriam: Longtime Rumsonite, RBC ’53 Grad, Former Holy Cross School Board Member, Helen Cangialosi, 87

Longtime Rumsonite Helen Jeffrey Cangialosi passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, Jan. 22. She was 87. Born Feb. 16, 1935 in Red Bank, Helen was the daughter of Jacob and Kathryn Jeffrey and grew up in Shrewsbury. She attended St. James Elementary School and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School (RBC) in 1953. After high school she attended the Washington School for Secretaries and worked in New York City.
RUMSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

In Memoriam: Former Rumsonite, Bacteriologist, Volunteer, Bonney Reger, 91

Former longtime Rumsonite, bacteriologist and avid volunteer, Bonney Varney Reger, more recently of Tinton Falls, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 21. She was 91. “A desire to live on the ocean and be ‘on vacation every day’ brought her to Rumson, where Bonney became president of the local Newcomers Club, president of The Little Silver Garden Club, a founding member of the Friends of Monmouth Museum, and a communicant of Holy Cross Church. Downsizing took her to Oceanport, and then ultimately to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls. At Seabrook, Bonney made many dear friends where she was a founding member of the LGBT organization. While a world traveler from a young age, it was at age 70 when she asked her friends, ‘Do you think I am too old to become an avid world traveler?’ The answer was a resounding NO and off she went, for the next 20 years, sometimes making three trips abroad per year. She had no issues with trying to sleep upright in a coach seat if it would take her to a new location and culture. A wall-sized world map hung in her home with pins marking all the places in the world she had visited. There are over 100 pins. Reaching each of the seven continents was crossed off her bucket list early on. She would fly around the U.S. several times each year, visiting all her children and their families. She knew everyone’s birthday and anniversary and remembered minute details about each individual person. She was as sharp as a tack and as energetic as could be until the end. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She will be missed by all.”
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Fast Casual

Chip City Cookies opening in New Jersey

Chip City Cookies is opening its first New Jersey location Monday in Newark. Additional openings are scheduled for February in Ridgewood and Hoboken, and it plans to have 40 units by the end of 2023. The chain has 15 locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. "We are thrilled...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner.   Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.  Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Construction Travel Advisory

As the new Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge is in its construction phase, Monmouth County officials issue weekly traffic advisories. Work will continue on the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are asked to consider extra travel time factoring in temporary delays due to bridge replacement construction activities affecting approaching roadways.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

