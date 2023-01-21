ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Jordan Wyatt
4d ago

I saw Lakey writing MLK's speech on Thursday right after they tried to wash it away, he told me "They can wash it away as many times as they want, I'm just going to write it again." Lake is an amazing guy, and spreads love and art all over Longview. anywhere you see beautiful chalk circle art in town, it was most likely Lakey. Business owners, if you would like your parking lot or driveway covered in art, you can find him on Facebook pretty easy.

CBS19

Given days to live, Tyler man continue to write his book

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story. A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live. Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Piney Woods Photographic Society January 2023 Challenger Winners

January 23, 2023 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society held their first monthly meeting of 2023 this past Saturday, January 21st. The new year was kickstarted by the "Photographer"s Choice" Challenge with 22 photo submissions by club members for critique and favorite voting. What a great way to start the new year!
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist. The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

REPORT: Immigrants contributed $1.2 billion to Tyler metro

A new report by the American Immigration Council highlights the crucial role immigrants play in Tyler, local officials said. New research was released by the American Immigration Council through the Global Talent Chamber Network — a network of chambers of commerce from across the country who see immigration as an economic growth strategy — in partnership with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Longview, you’re likely familiar with the large steel domes built by R.G. LeTourneau on property now owned by Komatsu. What isn’t as easily seen are a couple homes built out of concrete in just a day by LeTourneau. A Longview native wants to make sure they are preserved for the future.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas veterans home asking community to send Valentine's Day cards

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas veterans home is asking the community's help in mailing cards to their residence for Valentine's Day. Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home's director of activities, Christina Randolph is asking locals to shower the veterans with Valentine's cards this season. "We have found that the...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks

Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

