ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Judge rules in favor of taxpayers; orders St. Louis to refund earnings tax for work

By Kelley Hoskins, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnGUU_0kM5LTgh00

CLAYTON, Mo. – The City of St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser ruled on Thursday in favor of the taxpayers in the city earnings tax refund case.

Attorneys Bevis Schock and Mark Milton filed a suit on behalf of six taxpayers over refunds of earnings taxes. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Louis Collector of Revenue had allowed refunds to non-residents of the city for those days they had worked outside the city. As the pandemic began, the Collector changed course and began denying those refunds. The suit asked the court to require the Collector to pay the refunds.

“We said if you are teleworking because of the pandemic, the city should refund, they withheld one percent,” Schock said. “We have achieved a tremendous victory.”

Trending: With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind

According to the judge’s ruling on Jan. 19, the earnings tax ordinance means what it says, that the phrase “work performed or services rendered in the city” applies only to those who are physically present in the city. The judge waxes eloquent on the wonders of the rule of law and then directs the Collector to process the refunds.

“We have already received a number of inquiries and questions from other non-residents who either applied for earnings tax refunds that were denied or seeking them for various tax years,” Milton said. “This ruling is important because it makes it clear that these taxpayers should get refunds not only for 2020, but all future years.”

Early in the case, the court denied the plaintiffs’ class action status, which means that the ruling only applies to the six taxpayers involved. Still, the lawyers for the plaintiffs made a website called stlrefund.com and put up billboards to promote it. On this website, people could download forms to file a protest for the tax year 2020. The plaintiffs’ attorneys believe taxpayers will have until April 18 to apply for refunds for the tax year 2021.

The plaintiffs also made a claim under the Hancock Amendment, which is an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that states, in general, that there can only be a tax increase if the voters approve it.

The judge ruled that Hancock only applies to actions to raise taxes by the Legislative Branch, and because the Collector of Revenue is a member of the Executive Branch, his action to increase the tax “base” is not subject to Hancock.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“Hancock is only future-oriented, and so this is important to the city’s Collector going forward but also important to the viability of Hancock itself,” Milton said.

Schock and Milton plan to press forward on behalf of all teleworking taxpayers. They said they will appeal the denial of class-action status, if necessary. They also plan to continue to fight the Hancock issue.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Collector of Revenue’s Office released the following statement:

“The judge’s nearly 20-page decision indicates how complex this issue is. We just received the court’s decision this evening. We believe our position is sound, and we are reviewing our options.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker

BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
BETHALTO, IL
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy