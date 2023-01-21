Massage therapists throughout Port Charlotte arrested in undercover investigation

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Multiple massage therapists had not-so-happy endings after being busted by Charlotte County deputies and the FBI in an undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Chronic Pain”.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the investigation was targeting potential human trafficking and prostitution in the area.

CCSO teamed up with the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH). CCSO said many of the massage parlors were fronts for illegal prostitution operations, and four women were arrested.

According to the CCSO report, the following women were arrested:

Qiangwei Dong (48)

Ru Shui Dan (51)

Shan Qin (65)

Liu Longju (48)

Dong has been charged five times since Oct. 7, 2022, for different charges at Calla Massage, located at 2191 Tamiami Trail, Unit B, in Port Charlotte. According to the report, she has been charged with crimes such as battery on customers, engaging in prostitution, unlicensed activity, and another charge of engaging commit offer lewdness 1st offense.

Dan was arrested at the Tai Chi Massage Parlor located at 3524 Tamiami Trail Suite 5 in Port Charlotte. She is facing charges for engage commit offer lewdness 1st offense.

Qin was charged with two counts engage commit offer lewdness 1st offense and was arrested at the Lotus Massage Parlor, located at 3860 Tamiami Trail Unit A in Port Charlotte.

Longju was charged with engage commit offer lewdness 1st offense and misrepresenting self as a licensed masseur. According to CCSO, she was arrested at Golden Massage which is located at 2605 Tamiami Trail Unit K in Port Charlotte.

In addition, the businesses are facing numerous State of Florida Health Department violations as well.

CCSO said the massage parlors were each hit with the following violations:

Unlicensed activity

Sexual misconduct

Criminal charges

Employees living on site

Aiding and abetting

Resulting in a failed inspection of the business

Deputies received several tips and complaints, which led to the operation being conducted, according to CCSO.