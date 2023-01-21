ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Temporary post office trailers to Sanibel delayed

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — Neither rain, nor sleet nor hail is supposed to keep you from getting your mail, but the U.S. Post Service Creed doesn’t mention a hurricane.

Thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don’t have a local post office nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area.

Sanibel Island was supposed to get temporary mail trailers Friday, but that didn’t happen.

Mayor Holly Smith said she received a text message telling her the trailers would be delayed.

It means residents of Sanibel will be forced to continue to drive nearly an hour to pick up their mail near RSW International Airport.

“We need to get our service back here… at least in a mobile unit to start and work on residential delivery as well,” Mayor Smith said.

Smith was told to now expect the mobile units by the middle of next week.

Business owners like Olivia Babel are anxious.

“We do a lot of shipping so that would really help to get a lot of our product out,” Babel said.

The Downtown Fort Myers Post Office also remains closed, but it is making progress after being completely gutted. The inside now has post office boxes back up. No date is set for it to reopen.

Postal customers on Fort Myers Beach have received their mobile trailers and they are expected to open on Monday. However, there will be no mail delivery as residents will have to pick it up outside the old post office there.

