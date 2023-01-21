ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

$1.2 Million in Hurricane Ian relief given to Collier County Public School workers

By ABC7 News
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – Champions of Learning is giving $1.2 million in Hurricane Ian relief funds to Collier County Public School (CCPS) workers. These funds are being given to 177 recipients that need assistance with Hurricane related expenses, such as deductibles and damages.

Nancy Ruben has worked for CCPS for over 36 years. She is currently a school counselor at Osceola Elementary School. Her home was completely submerged by the storm surge during Hurricane Ian.

Like many in Southwest Florida, she is paying the mortgage on her home while also paying rent for her temporary housing.

It’s slow and cumbersome with FEMA and through our insurance we have not gotten very far there,” said Ruben.

Nancy and her husband continue waiting for insurance to decide if their home is a total loss. This “gift,” as Ruben puts it, comes as a huge relief.

“We appreciate this so much,” Ruben said, with a giant smile on her face.

This fund was put together by Champions Of Learning.

Barbara Evans is the President and CEO and said, “today is one of the best days of my life”.

They put together a committee of five community members who went through each application. Every request for funds was met fully.

“We heard over and over again of teachers who were committed, who were putting the needs of their students ahead of their own,” said Barbara Evans.

This fund was available for all CCPS workers.

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, interim superintendent for Collier County public schools, told ABC7 that “some of them were bus drivers. Some of them were nutrition service workers who may have lost their housing and their rent.”

Funds were brought together from a state disaster fund, private donors, and the Collier Community Foundation.

Lindsey Touchette, the Vice President for Community Engagement for Collier Community Foundation, said, “it’s hard to not look around this room and have tears alongside them”.

A room full of tears of joy.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

