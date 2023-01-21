ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

1 of 2 teens shot in the Bronx has died

By Catalina Gonella
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWSQR_0kM5KUJx00
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens.

One of two teenage boys shot Thursday night as they left the Police Athletic League in the Bronx has died, police said.

The two teens, one 15 and one 16, were leaving the community center in Longwood at around 9 p.m. when they encountered a group of people and shots were fired, according to police. The 15-year-old was struck in the head, the 16-year-old in the leg.

Both boys were rushed to Lincoln Hospital – the younger in critical condition and the older in stable, according to the NYPD. The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries at around 1 p.m. Friday, police said. Officials did not immediately release his name because his family had not yet been notified.

The gunman fled on foot. Police were still looking for a suspect Friday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The New York Times has reported that the number of young people shot in the city has risen in recent years, even as the overall number of shootings in the city has decreased . Just last month, a 14-year-old Bronx boy was fatally shot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Ex-con charged in 1994 cold-case slaying of NYC mom and daughter

An ex-con who did several stints in state prison was charged Monday with murder in the vicious 1994 cold-case slaying of a Harlem mother and her special needs daughter. Larry Atkinson, 64, was picked up by the NYPD Bronx Cold Case Squad around 7:30 a.m. for the nearly three-decades-old strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter, Sharon, police said. The mom and daughter were found inside their apartment in the Grant Houses public housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994 — but the case remained unsolved until now. Detectives used DNA evidence from the 28-year-old crime scene to link the murders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man indicted for trafficking 14-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old Queens man has been arrested for trafficking a 14-year-old girl. Troy Siddons, of Queens, was arraigned on 15 counts, including rape, sex trafficking, and other charges, on Tuesday. According to the charges levied by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Siddon met the 14-year-old victim at a party on or about January 16, 2022, and exchanged phone numbers with her. “Siddons then met the victim at the Van Wyck Hotel and paid her cash in exchange for sexual intercourse. Siddons then met with the girl on another occasion at the Best Western Inn where he The post Queens man indicted for trafficking 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy