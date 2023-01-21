1 of 2 teens shot in the Bronx has died

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens.

One of two teenage boys shot Thursday night as they left the Police Athletic League in the Bronx has died, police said.

The two teens, one 15 and one 16, were leaving the community center in Longwood at around 9 p.m. when they encountered a group of people and shots were fired, according to police. The 15-year-old was struck in the head, the 16-year-old in the leg.

Both boys were rushed to Lincoln Hospital – the younger in critical condition and the older in stable, according to the NYPD. The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries at around 1 p.m. Friday, police said. Officials did not immediately release his name because his family had not yet been notified.

The gunman fled on foot. Police were still looking for a suspect Friday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The New York Times has reported that the number of young people shot in the city has risen in recent years, even as the overall number of shootings in the city has decreased . Just last month, a 14-year-old Bronx boy was fatally shot.