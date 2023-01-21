Read full article on original website
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
San Diego Bay reopens following safe water quality tests
Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach closed due to high bacteria levels and sewage spills following the stormy weather.
AGU Blogosphere
A coastal cliff collapse at Blacks Beach, San Diego, California
A coastal cliff collapse at Blacks Beach, San Diego, California. On 20 January 2023 a large section of coastal cliff failed at Blacks Beach in San Diego, California. The landslide was captured on a video that has been posted to Youtube by Kent Ameyaro. It is well worth viewing:- .
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Five species on San Clemente Island fully recovered, no longer considered endangered
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Five species are no longer considered endangered on San Clemente Island, a small remote island off the San Diego, California coastline. The announcement Tuesday comes after decades-long conservation efforts between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The species, 4 plants and...
NBC San Diego
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
Wicked Chicken to Open Third Restaurant in San Diego
Premium Chicken Wings and Craft Beer Promised at New Spot in East Village
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
pacificsandiego.com
New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
San Diego weekly Reader
Qualifier 105 burns - Big Waves, Big Sharks, and Big Tuna at the Cortez
Dock Totals 1/8 – 1/21: 691 anglers aboard 43 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 6 blacksmith, 68 calico bass, 124 halfmoon, 2 halibut, 15 lingcod, 30 perch, 195 spiny lobster (721 released), 36 rock crab, 800 rockfish, 422 sand bass, 7 sanddab, 393 sculpin, 2 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 212 whitefish and 22 yellowtail.
San Diego weekly Reader
Local waterfalls are pumping, Big surf moves sand
San Diego County’s Waterfalls, swollen with runoff and snowmelt from recent storms, should be at their very best during the next month or two. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
A day dedicated to squirrels: Why San Diegans need to coexist with them
SAN DIEGO, California — Whether they’re climbing trees in the park or running through your backyard, squirrels may be the wild animal we come in closest contact with daily in Southern California. It’s all the more reason to recognize Squirrel Appreciation Day every January 21 and reflect on...
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
