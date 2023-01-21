ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered

NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

