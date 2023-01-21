NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO