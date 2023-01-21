Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Related
5 sought after man shot in leg in the Bronx: police
A 25-year-old man was shot in the Bronx, police said Tuesday as they released video of five suspects.
fox5ny.com
Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered
NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. Lume Deodorant's New & Improved ScentsLume Deodorant|. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of...
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
Stepfather being questioned in 15-year-old boy’s death in the Bronx: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is being questioned after his 15-year-old stepson died of a neck injury on Monday, police said. Authorities found Corde Scott unconscious in his Doris Street apartment at around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had apparent trauma to the neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, […]
2nd suspect sought in grisly murder of UWS grandmother found bound in apartment
Maria Hernandez, 74, was found dead with her hands and feet tied at her ransacked apartment on W. 83rd Street last Wednesday. Her sister, who lives in the same building, made the chilling discovery.
NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Teen fatally stabbed in Coney Island lit up a room with his smile; fundraiser to support family
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island on Friday, was a joyful teen who lit up a room with his wide smile, according to a crowdfunding post. “He brought life when he entered a room,” the GoFundMe post said about the teen. Wright, 17, was chased and […]
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
2nd man wanted in in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police in New York City are searching for a second man after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her apartment.
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn
A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn.
13-year-old killed, 5 injured in Brooklyn fire
Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter
Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago. Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police. Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a...
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Comments / 0