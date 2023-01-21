Read full article on original website
Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest returns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest is returning next week. Visit Perrysburg says from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the winter season on the sculptures at Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg.
Local hardware store owners share tips to ensure residents are prepped for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter season has been mild for Northwest Ohio. However, that may be subject to change soon. Shovels, salt, and ice scrapers are just some items Northwest Ohio residents will need to brave the predicted storm. In fact, depending on the snowfall, residents may need to utilize something a little stronger.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday. The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.
January 23rd Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few morning flurries will tapper off in the hours ahead. Both today and tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s. Snow will begin just before daybreak on Wednesday, but snow totals are expected to be low by 7am (less than 1″). Light snow is expected in the morning with heavy snow developing in the afternoon and early evening. The evening commute could be rough on Wednesday. The Thursday morning commute will also be challenging as light snow will continue at times with some blowing and drifting possible. 3-7″ of snow is expected across the area, but where rain mixes with snow, totals should be closer to 3-4″. That is most likely from Findlay to Fremont and areas east of that line. Everyone else is expected to see snow totals in the 4-7″ range. A clipper is expected to bring some light snow Friday night. Snow totals between a dusting and 2″ are possible. Another storm could cause problems on Sunday. Snow is likely in the northern part of the area with the chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing with snow. Some rain is possible in the southern part of the area. The active storm track will continue later next week as another storm is expected to bring rain, snow or a mix mid next week.
‘Chances make champions’ Toledo career training program expands its community reach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Career training is a critical part of helping people rise above some of the challenges they may face. There’s a place in Toledo focused on doing just that. It’s called the Wellness Opportunity Outreach, or WOO Center. The center offers all kinds of classes...
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio. The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo. Xiao...
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
ODOT pre-treating roads ahead Wednesday’s storm
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s the city, the county, or the state, there’s plenty of road salt at the ready. “These guys are really rearing to go for a big storm. We haven’t really had really a major event yet this year, besides the one that was near the holidays,” said Kelsie Hoagland, Public Information Officer for The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two, which encompasses 8 counties in Northwest Ohio.
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Brown Bag Food Project running out of grant money for deliveries
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green has been reaching so many who can’t reach them by using Doordash to help deliver goods, but as grant money runs out, the non-profit is calling on the community for help to continue delivering to people in need.
Vaccine could one day help eliminate cervical cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Every year, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the United States. However, cases have dropped in recent decades because of preventative measures like pap smears and the HPV vaccine. According to the American Cancer Society, if...
City of Perrysburg searching for new City Administrator
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg is searching for a new City Administrator. The City says Bridgette Kabat, who has worked for the City for 10 years, notified Mayor Tom Mackin that she has accepted a position with a new employer and that her last day will be Feb. 10.
Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder
BLISSFIELD TWP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two Ohio men, one from Toledo, have been arrested and charged in connection to a Lenawee County homicide from the 90s, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The AG’s office said U.S. Marshalls arrested Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of...
Future pharmacists prepare for medication shortages
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The combination of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu is creating medication shortages. Antibiotics like amoxicillin and over-the-counter children’s medications are in high-demand. A local pharmacy program is teaching its students how to meet that demand, even when supply is low. “We have been seeing so...
Fired school staffers charged after alleged mistreatment of special needs student
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Two of three former school staffers who were fired for allegedly mistreating a child with special needs are now facing charges in connection to the case. Court documents say Cassandra Box, 27, is facing six misdemeanor counts of violating school code and Hailey Govan is facing...
Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is...
