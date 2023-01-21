Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spilling the tea: 1st- vs. 2nd- degree murder
The world has bad things happen. Sometimes, it is with intent; sometimes, it is accidental.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only man still in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland could be set free ― 32 years after the woman visiting Hawaii Island was raped and murdered in a case that grabbed national headlines. The attorneys for Albert Ian Schweitzer filed a motion in...
Jury still undecided on Stephen Brown’s sentence
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jurors in the Stephen Brown murder case have not decided yet on whether he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing was held on Monday, Jan. 23 to determine Brown’s fate. The main question for the jury was whether Brown will be a danger to […]
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This program has diverted scores of mentally ill people from jail to treatment. It’s also saved millions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program that pushes mentally ill defendants into community treatment instead of jail has saved taxpayers millions of dollars — and it’s still just in the testing phase. Advocates, judges and lawmakers say the results prove it’s time to beef up the program. Rescuing...
Brown guilty of all charges in 2017 North Shore murder trial
Stephen Brown has been found guilty of all charges in the 2017 murder case of North Shore mother Telma Boinville.
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly environmentalist protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two teenagers who were seriously injured in a moped crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a car and the moped happened around 12:45 p.m. at Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway. HPD said a 31-year-old man was traveling southbound on Salt Lake Boulevard, attempting...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents on the Big Island must undergo a mental health evaluation as prosecutors pursue first-degree murder charges against him. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. The 21-year-old said nothing during his preliminary...
KITV.com
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
Murder suspect takes the stand in his own trial
Stephen Brown took the stand today in his trial and said it was his then girlfriend Hailey Dandurand who called the shots and killed Telma Boinville. During his testimony, Brown admitted that he tied up Boinville and her eight-year-old daughter. But, he told jurors that was as far as he went.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday to see “The Eddie” surf contest — up close and in person. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
Comments / 2