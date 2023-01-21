ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Jury still undecided on Stephen Brown’s sentence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jurors in the Stephen Brown murder case have not decided yet on whether he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing was held on Monday, Jan. 23 to determine Brown’s fate. The main question for the jury was whether Brown will be a danger to […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two teenagers who were seriously injured in a moped crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a car and the moped happened around 12:45 p.m. at Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway. HPD said a 31-year-old man was traveling southbound on Salt Lake Boulevard, attempting...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Murder suspect takes the stand in his own trial

Stephen Brown took the stand today in his trial and said it was his then girlfriend Hailey Dandurand who called the shots and killed Telma Boinville. During his testimony, Brown admitted that he tied up Boinville and her eight-year-old daughter. But, he told jurors that was as far as he went.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI

