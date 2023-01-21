ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Covid Air Travel Restrictions Failed to Keep the Virus out of the UK

It seems where at a point where Covid infections are somewhat slowing down (or, maybe, we’ve just grown desensitized to them). And while the virus blindsided the world, some measures were lifted too soon, came too late, or didn’t work at all. Take COVID-19 travel restrictions. United Press International (UPI) reports that COVID-19 travel restrictions in the UK failed as wastewater samples from arriving flights show.

