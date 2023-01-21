ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case. The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Daily Beast

‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

At least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Daily Beast

Elizabeth Holmes Fires Back at Claim She Tried to Flee

Attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes furiously denied prosecutors’ recent claim that the Theranos founder attempted to “flee the country” after she was convicted on four fraud charges last year. In a court filing on Monday, the defense lawyers asked the court to strike inaccuracies from the record, including...

