Lone Star Liquor Showcases Non-Alcoholic Items Available
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor has a great selection of liquor and beer, but they also have options for those who are wanting to experience a non-alcoholic option. Whether it’s for health reasons, achieving a goal or celebrating Dry January, you can find several options at their location....
AOMS Preparing for 4th Full Smile Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’re told to see the dentist at least twice a year, and that’s if you don’t have a lot of issues with your teeth. Once there are issues, we all know how expensive it can get. That’s where the Full Smile Day comes...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center set to host ‘Save the Humans’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) invites the community to donate blood during their “Save the Humans” campaign. Officials said individuals can donate at any CMBC donor center or mobile site from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31 and receive a “Save the Humans,” alien-themed T-shirt.
Chef Bud Going All Veggies with Grilled Asian Portabellas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a dish full of vegetables and full of flavor. Check below for the recipe, and also sign up to cook with Chef Bud here. Grilled Asian Portabella. 1 Tblspn olive oil. 2 ea portabella mushrooms. ½ ea red bell pepper...
WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Jan. 22
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:. The filing period for Amarillo’s and Canyon’s upcoming municipal elections is open. For those interested in running for a local...
