YAHOO!
Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man
FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
cbs12.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching After Witness Photographs Their Vehicle Fleeing from Scene of the Crime
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 24, 2023: An alert Port St. Lucie resident who snapped a picture of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime led to the arrest of two suspects in a purse snatching. It happened last Friday evening in the parking lot of the Eastport...
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
cbs12.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
cbs12.com
Riot leads to arrests at Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot broke out at a youth facility in Okeechobee, and it ended with 10 arrests and one staff member going to the hospital. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the riot happened Saturday morning at the Everglades Youth Academy on NE 168th Street. Investigators...
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
WESH
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
positivelyosceola.com
One woman, 4-month-old niece killed, others injured after head-on crash on SR-60 in Osceola County, FHP says
A 22-year-old woman and a 4-month-old girl were both killed in a head-on crash that took place Thursday morning on State Road 60, according to the Florida Troopers. The crash took place around 11 a.m. west of Peavine Road near Kenansville, west of Yeah Junction. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
mynews13.com
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
cw34.com
Family remembers 'full of life' young mom killed in MLK car show Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla — Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact young Fort Pierce mother 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant left. "She was full of life. The life of the party, always smiling," mother Nikkiti White tells CBS12 News Tuesday night. White says her daughter, described as a loving mother...
50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center
Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.
luxury-houses.net
The $6.8 Million Majestic Estate Overlooking the Indian River in Merritt Island, Florida is on Market
205 Hacienda Drive Home in Merritt Island, Florida for Sale. 205 Hacienda Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, built on over 22,000 SF of living including the 14,755 SF main residence, pool house/pavilion, guest cottage and caretakers residence. This Home in Merritt Island offers 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with nearly 7,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 205 Hacienda Drive, please contact Stephanie Moss Dandridge (Phone: 321-243-1218) at One Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
