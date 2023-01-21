ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellsmere, FL

Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man

FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
The $6.8 Million Majestic Estate Overlooking the Indian River in Merritt Island, Florida is on Market

205 Hacienda Drive Home in Merritt Island, Florida for Sale. 205 Hacienda Drive, Merritt Island, Florida, built on over 22,000 SF of living including the 14,755 SF main residence, pool house/pavilion, guest cottage and caretakers residence. This Home in Merritt Island offers 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with nearly 7,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 205 Hacienda Drive, please contact Stephanie Moss Dandridge (Phone: 321-243-1218) at One Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
