Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Lone Star Liquor Showcases Non-Alcoholic Items Available

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor has a great selection of liquor and beer, but they also have options for those who are wanting to experience a non-alcoholic option. Whether it’s for health reasons, achieving a goal or celebrating Dry January, you can find several options at their location....
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

AOMS Preparing for 4th Full Smile Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’re told to see the dentist at least twice a year, and that’s if you don’t have a lot of issues with your teeth. Once there are issues, we all know how expensive it can get. That’s where the Full Smile Day comes...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather

The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People

Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
