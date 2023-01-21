San Antonio- According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents in the city live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the northwest side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored. Terrible , the worst I have ever experienced,” said Flores. She’s frustrated and says the ceiling in her bathroom was leaking for 4 years before it was just fixed this past November. “It’s my first time as a renter in Texas , San Antonio, and noit’s a nightmare,” said Flores.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO