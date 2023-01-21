Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Affordable Rates on a new roof with Rhino Roofing
With the lowest monthly payment options in the city, Rhino Roofers is here to help make sure your house stays in tip top shape at an affordable price. SPECIAL OFFER: First 10 callers get $250 off their new roof. CALL (210) 361-7663. Rhino Roofers. 4949 N Loop 1604 W Suite...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters rights
San Antonio- According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents in the city live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the northwest side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored. Terrible , the worst I have ever experienced,” said Flores. She’s frustrated and says the ceiling in her bathroom was leaking for 4 years before it was just fixed this past November. “It’s my first time as a renter in Texas , San Antonio, and noit’s a nightmare,” said Flores.
news4sanantonio.com
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality
SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
news4sanantonio.com
Boeing takes new name of Southside venue, expands workforce for youth and military
“San Antonio is the cybersecurity capital of the state of Texas," says Governor Greg Abbott on stage alongside, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia, Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stephanie Pope. Abbott traveled to San Antonio for the grand announcement...
news4sanantonio.com
Why are so many school superintendents resigning?
SAN ANTONIO - Three of Bexar County's longest-serving superintendents are leaving by the end of this school year. This comes after at least four districts hired new superintendents in 2022. Experts say we're seeing an exodus nationwide. A RAND report estimates 1 in 4 superintendents nationwide are planning to leave...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
news4sanantonio.com
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
news4sanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
news4sanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
news4sanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
news4sanantonio.com
LIVE: Day 2 of trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019
SAN ANTONIO - Day 2 of the murder trial of former Air Force officer Andre McDonald, accused of killing his wife in 2019, begins Tuesday morning after testimony said that he allegedly confessed to the murder. Jurors heard from Andre McDonald's sister-in-law on Monday, who says he called her and...
news4sanantonio.com
New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes
The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for murdering driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a young man who robbed and murdered a driver who stopped to help him. Online court records show 20-year-old Auguston Medelez agreed to plead no contest, in exchange for a 24-year prison sentence. It was back in...
Comments / 0