Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun
Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above. Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle. The female is described as...
KPD looking for tips on possible arson case
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
KPD arrests suspected car prowler
KENNEWICK – A man suspected of prowling several vehicles was arrested Friday. Victor Gutierrez, 28, of Kennewick was taken into custody at a residence on the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue after officers from the Kennewick Police Department, with the assistance of officers from the Pasco Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant.
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the...
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames
Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Solicitor’s license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor’s License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to “expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery,” must first obtain a Solicitor’s License.
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
