Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun

Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

KPD looking for tips on possible arson case

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD arrests suspected car prowler

KENNEWICK – A man suspected of prowling several vehicles was arrested Friday. Victor Gutierrez, 28, of Kennewick was taken into custody at a residence on the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue after officers from the Kennewick Police Department, with the assistance of officers from the Pasco Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
610KONA

Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Solicitor’s license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor’s License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to “expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery,” must first obtain a Solicitor’s License.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
PENDLETON, OR
ifiberone.com

Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
WARDEN, WA

