Willits News
Unsafe living conditions found at RV park near Willits blocked by sinkhole, Mendocino County officials report
After finally gaining access to an RV park that has been blocked by a sinkhole for weeks, Mendocino County officials have declared the facility a “public health menace” and ordered it closed. According to a press release, “representatives of Mendocino County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health conducted an...
ksro.com
Several Hurt After Crash on Highway 101 Between Cloverdale and Geyserville
At least five people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville. Five people were hospitalized for a time following Saturday morning’s crash involving three vehicles. The California Highway Patrol believes black ice may have played a role in the two pickup trucks and a Porsche crashing. Black ice can form when the temperature falls below 30-degrees and the road is wet.
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Crash South of Willits Backed Up Traffic This Morning
A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
mendofever.com
Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected
A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
kymkemp.com
‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
mendofever.com
Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Health Menace’—Inspectors Find RVs Draining Sewage Into Nearby Creek
The County of Mendocino has announced the imminent closure of the Creekside Cabins, an RV park north of Willits that has become the center of public attention after a sinkhole cut off the road in and out of the property over two weeks ago. A press release provided by the...
The Mendocino Voice
April opening planned for Fort Bragg taproom
FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/22/23 —North Coast Brewing’s longtime co-brewmaster has purchased a building in Fort Bragg’s historic downtown to brew and sell his own beer, surprising his coworkers and local beer aficionados. “This will be beer you can’t get anywhere else. “Taprooms are big in other parts...
Willits News
Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday
The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
kymkemp.com
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
mendofever.com
18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, a Suspect Is in Custody
A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with him in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Expresses ‘Whole-Hearted Support for Measure U’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
mendofever.com
Police Deploy Spike Strips After Ukiah Man Allegedly Evades Deputies and Flees On Foot
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-07-2023 at approximately 12:24 AM, a Deputy from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office...
mendofever.com
40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clearlake Head-on Collision
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 01/15/2023 at approximately 0631 hours, Lisa McCuan of Clearlake, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander northbound on SR-29 north of Diener Drive. Dan Fallis of Clearlake was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on SR-29 just north of Diener Drive. Humphries and Cutrell were passengers in the Toyota Highlander. Fallis drove the Dodge over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Dodge struck the Toyota head-on. McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Humphries suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Cutrell suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Fallis suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde Announces He Will Not Seek a Fourth Term
“With the early campaign schedule prompted by California’s early Presidential Primary Election, I feel it is in the best interest of Fourth District residents that today I make a public announcement that I will not be seeking a fourth term,” Supervisor Dan Gjerde said. The election of Fourth...
