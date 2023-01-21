Rhode Island girl asks police to test cookie for DNA to prove Santa exists

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — A young girl in Rhode Island has asked police to test a cookie for DNA on her quest to prove that Santa Claus exists.

The Cumberland girl reached out to her local police department, providing them with evidence to see if they can track him down through DNA, according to The Associated Press.

The Cumberland Police Department said on Facebook that the child sent them a letter asking them for DNA analysis of a partially eaten cookie and carrot she “acquired” on Christmas. She asked them to match it to Santa -- or any of his aliases, like Kris Kringle, Saint Nicholas or St. Nick.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa,” the girl said in the letter. “Was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?”

Cumberland police Chief Matthew Benson reportedly instructed his investigative division to forward the girl’s “evidence” to the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Health - Forensic Sciences unit in order to analyze it.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Benson said on Facebook.

The department said the results are pending.

The girl’s name and age have not been released, according to the AP.

