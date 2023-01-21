Read full article on original website
Mike Mo Breaks Down His Lakai ‘Fully Flared’ Video Part
It’s hard to imagine a more impactful skate video than Lakai‘s Fully Flared. With it’s mind blowing slo-mo intro that introduced Mike Mo‘s opening video part with a literal BANG (which even has it’s own NFT), this video lives rent free in most of our heads. Now, 15 years after it’s release, Mike Mo sits down with the boys from The Nine Club to break down some behind the scenes tidbits of the iconic intro and his classic video part that put him in the limelight. Check out the full video breakdown from “More Nine Club” YouTube Channel above!
Camp Woodward Season 12 Episode 3
Woodward‘s 12th season of their show Camp Woodward, is well underway. With a couple episodes down, we check in with Julian Jeang-Agliardi, Kristion Jordan, Kendra Long, and Mia Lovell in the 3rd episode of Season 12. The crew competes in camp’s foremost sports competition, The Olympunks. Kendra and Mia catch some sun at The Backyard Mini with Ruby Lilly and Jake Familton, Julian and Kristion get back-to-backs on the bump-to-bar with Nobacel Villalobos and Malachi Gray, later, the pair learns the true definition of hardflips in The Hangar. When the sun sets, the crew meets at The Plaza for an unforgettable session under the lights. Watch all this and more in the 3rd episode of Camp Woodward Season 12, above.
REAL Presents “Three Seasons” Video – Gage, Patrick, and Tanner
Real Skateboards released their latest video, “Three Seasons” yesterday and boy is it heavy. The video features full parts from Gage Boyle Patrick Praman and Tanner Van Vark, with a couple guest clips from Ishod Wair, Zion Wright, Hermann Stene, Harry Lintell, Christian Henry, Jafin Garvey, Jack Olson, Dennis Busenitz, Mason Silva, Jimmy Wilkins, Chima Ferguson, Dan Mancina, Kyle Walker and Nicole Hause. Watch “Three Seasons”, above, and shop our selection of Real products in The Canteen!
Tony Hawk had a Surprise Cameo on Saturday Night Live Skit
Tony Hawk is a man of many, MANY talents. In the past few years alone, Hawk has produced a Broadway play, performed on The Masked Singer, debuted an apparel line at Paris Fashion Week, cosplayed as Santa Claus, created his own limited NFT (non-fungible Tony), and now he’s added a SNL Cameo onto his repertoire… let’s just say that the list of projects goes on and on. On Saturday Night Tony appeared as a judge on the skit “Miss Universe”, along with the Property Brothers. We never thought we hear Aubrey Plaza screech out the name “TONY HAWK” on live TV, but we also didn’t think the 900 was possible. That just goes to show, you should never doubt Tony Hawk…
Kev Perez releases 26 Minutes of RAW Footage from ‘4 Love’
Kevin Perez, the April filmer who edited Yuto Horigome’s VX masterpiece ‘The Yuto Show!’ last year, has released 26 more minutes of raw footage from his latest project ‘4 Love’. Part 4 of the raw drop features Yuto Horigome, Paul Rodriguez, Dashawn Jordan, Carlos Ribeiro, Manny Santiago, Diego Najera, Daniel Lebron, Hugo Corbin, Yosef Rattlef, Bailey Schreiner, Trent McClung, Lui Elliot, Jafin Garvey, Marek Zaprazny, and Johnathan Hernandez.
