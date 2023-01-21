Tony Hawk is a man of many, MANY talents. In the past few years alone, Hawk has produced a Broadway play, performed on The Masked Singer, debuted an apparel line at Paris Fashion Week, cosplayed as Santa Claus, created his own limited NFT (non-fungible Tony), and now he’s added a SNL Cameo onto his repertoire… let’s just say that the list of projects goes on and on. On Saturday Night Tony appeared as a judge on the skit “Miss Universe”, along with the Property Brothers. We never thought we hear Aubrey Plaza screech out the name “TONY HAWK” on live TV, but we also didn’t think the 900 was possible. That just goes to show, you should never doubt Tony Hawk…

1 DAY AGO