Nashville, TN

WKRN

Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Jury selected in Nashville nurse murder trial

Woman killed in Henry County house fire identified. The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was killed in a house fire. Basketball player recovering after suffering cardiac …. A girls basketball player is in stable condition after collapsing due to a “cardiac incident” while coming off the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect steals beer from Mapco, hits clerk with car

Metro Police say a clerk was injured after confronting a shoplifter.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Renderings revealed for mixed-use development in East Nashville

A new proposed development set to transform Porter Road is underway in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday.
INDIANA STATE
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tyre Nichols Press Conference

‘There is such a massive need’: New group in Nashville …. A new nonprofit organization based in Nashville is recruiting pilots to help fight human trafficking. In West Nashville, it was good news as several instruments, totaling $6,000 in value, were recovered. Police investigating series of car break-ins in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World

Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester

Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit.
WINCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier.
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Basketball player recovering after suffering cardiac event in East TN

A girls basketball player is in stable condition after collapsing due to a "cardiac incident" while coming off the court during a game in Gatlinburg.
NASHVILLE, TN

