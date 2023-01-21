Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
WLOX
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley,...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Back Bay Mission Town Hall addresses homelessness in South Mississippi
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
Coastal Family Health Center’s new drive-through pharmacy a welcome addition to Biloxi community
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Family Health Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to celebrate its new drive-through pharmacy located at 1029 Division Street. Biloxi officials and nonprofit leaders also joined the celebration outside of the newly-constructed facility. It’s welcoming news...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing...
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
WLOX
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Plan on cool & breezy weather today as drier conditions take over our pattern for the rest of the week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County. Tickets available now for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. Updated:...
WLOX
National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
WLOX
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
WLOX
Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
WLOX
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
WLOX
4-day-old, 6-year-old dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, 6 others in hospital
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition. Those children were 4 days old and 6 years old. The fire broke out at William Bell...
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Comments / 3