Flagler County, FL

Flagler County receives $17 million to help fix coastal erosion

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave Flagler County funding to address coastal erosion.

Flagler County will receive $17 million as part of the 2022 Special Session Funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would award $100 million to help restore Florida’s coasts.

According to a release, Flagler County received the third-highest funding.

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole left the beach and dune system fragile.

The county also received $5 million in aid from the FDEP in November.

