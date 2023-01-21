ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keytesville, MO

KOMU

Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball

COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street

Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

State Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire in Moberly

MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly. The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire. Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police...
MOBERLY, MO
ktvo.com

Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KOMU

Court documents: Woman shot man during marijuana deal in Keytesville

KEYTESVILLE - Additional information has been released about a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured in Keytesville. Sherri Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Abney, 38, was...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday

Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport

Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison

A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH

A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home

MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

