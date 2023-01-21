ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers

The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Robert Williams (injury management) for inactive Al Horford (back) on Tuesday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Williams will make his seventh start this season after he was held out on Monday for injury management reasons and Al Horford was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.2 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Blazers' Gary Payton II (calf) available Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers will have Gary Payton II (calf) available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II missed the Blazers' last game with a calf injury, but will be back in the game tonight against the Lakers. Our models project Payton II, who has a $3,700...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 1/24/23

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier (personal) out for New York on Tuesday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fournier has been ruled out and will not play against Cleveland on Tuesday for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Fournier is averaging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy