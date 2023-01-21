Effective: 2023-01-25 10:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:56:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Large portions of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will begin to flood. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around one foot of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around two feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6 feet.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO