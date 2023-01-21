Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 10:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:56:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Large portions of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will begin to flood. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around one foot of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around two feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds along with snow showers will result in some blowing snow especially across the higher elevations.
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Strong Storm System Wednesday/Thursday.
Iowa Storm Center has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest, north central, northeast, west central, central, southwest and south central Iowa. Read on for the details... Timing: Effective later Wednesday through Thursday....
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Shelby, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulations remain possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of east central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Continue to be cautious on area roads.
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a large vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...A southeast to south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph is expected. * WHERE...The coastal communities of Delaware and New Jersey. * WHEN...From 4:00 PM this afternoon until 1:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages could result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:02:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR THE NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY TO THE WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .An extra large northwest (300-320 degree) swell will build across the Hawaiian Islands today and hold through Thursday producing extremely dangerous surf and overwash conditions along many north and west facing shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves building to 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds along with snow showers will result in some blowing snow especially across the higher elevations.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly linger into the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Miller; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. A sharp gradient in snowfall amounts is likely in this area. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 06:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
