The Lunar New Year of the Lucky Rabbit…and hopefully fish
The Lunar New Year of the Lucky Rabbit…and hopefully fish

It's the Lunar New Year 4721 and year of the rabbit. The rabbit in the 12-animal zodiac is considered the luckiest of the 12 and promises longevity, peace and prosperity. Gung Hey Fat Choi, what a great way to start the "New Year!".
North Carolina man reels in record-setting white grunt
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has reported that it recently certified a new state record white grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023. The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969.
10 Best Hotel In Morehead City
10 Best Hotel In Morehead City
Atlantic Beach OKs paid beach access parking program with no changes from 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council adopted the 2023 tourism season paid parking program with no changes from 2022 during its monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard and online via zoom. The action came as part of the consent agenda –...
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
Area Death Notices - Jan. 21, 22 & 23
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Walter House, Beaufort. Walter Perry House,...
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
Theodore Hrywny, 90; private service
Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Theodore's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
Fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer leaves employee in critical condition
BEAUFORT COUNTY - An employee of a boat manufacturer, Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair in Beaufort County, remains in critical condition at an area burn center after a fire that destroyed part of the business. Firefighters were called Friday to Pamlico Boat east of Washington. County Emergency Management Director Chris...
Dog that survived fatal house fire continues to improve
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people...
Elderly woman’s vehicle plows into Morehead City Dollar General
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina discount store will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle plowed into the building this morning. Morehead City police say Shirley Henderson had minor injuries in the crash at the Dollar General on Bridges Street. The 84-year-old woman was...
Atlantic Beach likely to name new town manager during special council meeting
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 in the town hall and will likely name a successor to Town Manager David Walker who is retiring after 15 years in the job. Mayor Trace Cooper announced the special meeting during his monthly...
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
‘Stay,’ panel tells Webb: Manager chooses to stay
In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials in the days that followed, Webb was amenable to reconsidering. And, in fact, she confirmed that she has...
Teresa Byrd, 69; incomplete
Teresa "Terry" Byrd, 69, of Peletier, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
District attorney to release findings in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his findings in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jacksonville last November. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville. Lee will discuss the investigation that began after a shooting that killed a […]
Humane Society stays at capacity, seeks pet adopters
NEWPORT — The Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter is at capacity, and Manager Rachel Hardin doesn’t see an end in sight. “We’ve been at capacity for months, and we haven’t had a break,” she said Jan. 23. “We normally get a reduced amount of turn-ins in the winter, but we haven’t seen a slow up.”
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
