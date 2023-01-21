Read full article on original website
The Greater Good: UAlbany honored, Craft beer in Lake George
UAlbany and its School of Education are getting national recognition. U.S. News and World Report ranks the school’s online graduate program, number four across the country. This is the seventh year in a row the program has landed in the top 10. Siena’s “Saint of the Month”
Final preps underway for Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival
The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts is back. The three-day festival gets underway later this week. The event is a big fundraiser for the non-profit arts community in Albany. NewsChannel 13 is a sponsor. Marcus Pryor – executive officer on the board...
Lunar New Year celebrated in Albany
People were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Albany on Sunday afternoon. They were ringing in the “Year of the Rabbit” at the SUNY Performing Arts Center. What started off as a potluck dinner in the early 1970s has transformed into a large show. Event organizers say it...
Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV
Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
Kids in Albany overjoyed for Monday’s snow day
Most schools in the area are shut down today because of the storm. That means kids are out in the snow having some fun. NewsChannel 13’s Tiffany Payton spent part of her day at Capital Hills Golf Course in Albany – where kids spent the snow day sledding.
Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center
Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation
Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
Watervliet brothers volunteer to help shovel out neighbors
Some kids who had a snow day wanted to sleep in and take it easy, but not the Lockrow brothers of Watervliet. Mase, 6, and Preston, 10, were out bright and early shoveling neighbors’ and strangers’ driveways. In fact, they wanted to start at 6:30 a.m., but their father, Joey Lockrow, made them wait until 8 a.m.
Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises
If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
Hochul in Albany to tout crime fighting investments in NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Albany Police Headquarters on Tuesday, touting state investments that have been made, and gains made in the fight against crime. “We’re doing this all over New York, and we’ve put more money behind this, we’ve put more resources, the technology,” said Hochul. “We need to keep working together from the local, county, state and federal level to make sure that we are united in our effort to stop criminals from perpetrating crimes on our citizens.”
Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide
A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
Grafton Lake State Park hosts 38th annual Winter Fest
Dozens of people took an icy plunge this weekend at Grafton Lakes State Park. To kick off Winterfest this weekend, the main event was the polar plunge. Some brave people leapt into the ice cold water – all for a good cause. The event benefits Our Lady of the...
Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental
We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Man shot by Albany police back in court
Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
Albany man accused of having illegal handgun
A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
Saratoga County DOH sees Increase in drug overdoses
New Sunday morning, Saratoga County is reporting a recent rise in overdoses. The county department of health says between January 13th and January 18th, 10 overdoses were reported – and one person died. The ages range from 17 to 41. 60 percent of the patients were male. While the...
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
Girl missing from Saratoga County found safe
A missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe, say investigators. Avery Hammond-Mosher had been missing from Greenfield Center since Saturday. She also has ties to Scotia. Investigators have not released any other details at this time.
