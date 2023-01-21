ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Teen Carjackers Arrested

(Vancouver, WA) — Two young teenagers are under arrest for a carjacking in Vancouver on Saturday. Police say a woman had parked her car at Vancouver Mall and as she was walking in, two boys approached her armed with a knife and stole her car. Police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove into Oregon. The pursuit ended in Clackamas County. Both suspects, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody and lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and will be extradited to Clark County.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June. VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.
VANCOUVER, WA
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood

A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
RYDERWOOD, WA
kptv.com

New reproductive rights hotline in Oregon offers free legal advice

An Oregon teenager is the artist behind a new bee-themed license plate design. Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland. A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

