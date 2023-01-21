Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Oregon Man Sentenced in Washington to 41 Months in Animal Cruelty Case
A Portland man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Monday in an animal cruelty case that a Clark County judge called "one of the most despicable things I've ever seen a person do." A Clark County Superior Court jury found Yuri A. Feitser, 37, guilty Jan. 10 of first-degree...
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
Chronicle
Warren Forrest, Suspected Southwest Washington Serial Killer, Set to Go on Trial
The cold-case murder trial for suspected serial killer Warren Forrest will begin Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court. The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks, with jury selection likely taking a full day Monday. Forrest, 73, is charged with first-degree murder in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old...
Murder trial for killer Warren Forrest underway
A long-awaited and often-delayed murder trial for convicted killer Warren Forrest is finally getting underway in Clark County.
KXL
Teen Carjackers Arrested
(Vancouver, WA) — Two young teenagers are under arrest for a carjacking in Vancouver on Saturday. Police say a woman had parked her car at Vancouver Mall and as she was walking in, two boys approached her armed with a knife and stole her car. Police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove into Oregon. The pursuit ended in Clackamas County. Both suspects, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody and lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and will be extradited to Clark County.
kptv.com
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June. VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland released on bail
A Portland man accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in December was allowed to bail out of jail after he argued that he acted in self-defense at the end of a dispute over use of the shower and the length of time the roommate’s girlfriend was staying at their apartment.
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Woman in Ryderwood
A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Thursday in Ryderwood. Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in...
kptv.com
New reproductive rights hotline in Oregon offers free legal advice
An Oregon teenager is the artist behind a new bee-themed license plate design. Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland. A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
kptv.com
Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
