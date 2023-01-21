(Vancouver, WA) — Two young teenagers are under arrest for a carjacking in Vancouver on Saturday. Police say a woman had parked her car at Vancouver Mall and as she was walking in, two boys approached her armed with a knife and stole her car. Police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove into Oregon. The pursuit ended in Clackamas County. Both suspects, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody and lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and will be extradited to Clark County.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO