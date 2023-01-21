ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa governor’s ‘open letter’ regarding private school funding plan

By Dave Price
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a vote looming on her signature plan to dramatically change how Iowans fund schools, Governor Kim Reynolds issued what her office headlined an “Open Letter to Iowans on School Choice.” At around 4 p.m. Friday, the governor’s office released the letter, restating her support for her plan.

The letter came despite the fact that Republicans have increased with substantial majorities in both chambers of the Iowa legislature this year. That includes 64 of the 100 members in the house, the body which rejected smaller versions of her private school funding plan the past two years. House Speaker Pat Grassley has stated that the plan has the necessary votes to pass. Several Republican lawmakers told WHO 13 that they aren’t sure that is the case.

“Opponents argue that public dollars belong to public schools. I see it differently. Every dollar in Iowa’s general fund was earned by hardworking, tax-paying Iowans. It’s their money and it should be used for the good of the people. In the case of education, for the good of all students,” the governor’s letter states.

It also states, “For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice. But for families who otherwise can’t afford a private school that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable.”

The initial benefactors of the governor’s funding plan will be families who already have children in private schools. Families would receive $7,598 per year for each student in private school. The plan is capped for new students (limited to kindergarten students in the first two years) at 300% of the poverty level for the first year and 400% of the poverty level in the second year. There are no income restrictions for the third year of the plan.

The governor’s office estimates that the cost of the program will be around $340 million per year once it is fully implemented. Iowa Republican leaders expedited the process through subcommittees and committees in both chambers over the session’s first two weeks.

Both chambers could vote on the proposal as soon as Monday.

Read the governor’s full letter here.

WHO 13

