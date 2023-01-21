Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Gov. Hochul exploring the options after judge nominee was rejected
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul stating Tuesday that she is looking at "all the options" in regards to her chief judge nominee, Hector LaSalle. LaSalle’s nomination was shot down in a senate judiciary committee hearing last week, meaning it won't go to the full Senate floor.
WRGB
NY Legislature poised to protect reproductive, gender rights
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York's Legislature is expected to take another step toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on "pregnancy outcomes" or "gender expression." Supporters say the provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person's right to seek gender-affirming care. Lawmakers in Albany...
WRGB
New York State Equal Rights Amendment now in the hands of voters for approval
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, lawmakers in Albany voted yes to putting an expansion of the state’s ‘Equal Protection Amendment’ on the ballot in 2024. “Laws are good. Constitutional protections are much more important,” said NYS Senator Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan). The New York State...
WRGB
Hochul gives max amount to those enrolled in SNAP program
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced $234 million dollars in additional food assistance for this month. New Yorkers who are enrolled in the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) will receive the maximum amount of food benefits , which will amount to roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding.
WRGB
Hochul starting 2023 with best ever job approval, Siena Poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Voters approve of the job Kathy Hochul is doing as governor 56-36%, up from 49-44% last month, and the best it’s ever been. Her favorability rating is 48-42%, up a little from 45-43% last month, and the 48% tops her previous high favorability rating by a point. That's among the findings of a new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday. Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed.
WRGB
Albany Med's CEO and Governor Hochul weigh in on ER wait times
CBS 6 continues our investigation into long wait times at area emergency departments. After receiving hundreds and hundreds of comments from people in and out of the Capital Region, CBS 6 sat down with Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Medical Center to share some of what we've been hearing.
WRGB
Responding to 'mental health crisis,' NYS legislation would have school start later
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — One state lawmaker is raising the alarm over tired teens already behind in learning from the pandemic. Legislation has been introduced in Albany to change that, with an aim to start the school day a little later. The bill itself is relatively simple, but the...
WRGB
Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
WRGB
Are you done digging out? Our next snow event expected Wednesday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Flurries associated with some lake moisture and a weak upper level disturbance will end overnight with temperatures falling back generally into the mid 20s with some teens across the southern Adirondacks. School Closings/Delays:. The next storm will roll in on Wednesday with a potential...
WRGB
UAlbany coach faces judge in Kentucky in connection to player assault accusation
KENTUCKY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UAlbany’s men’s basketball coach, Dwayne Killings faced a Kentucky judge, accused of assaulting a player. As we've previously reported -- killings faced scrutiny for a locker room incident back in 2021. In a lawsuit that has already been filed,...
WRGB
Sheriff's office: Avery Hammond-Mosher has been located
GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports Avery Hammond-Mosher has been found. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia....
Comments / 0