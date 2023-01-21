LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Voters approve of the job Kathy Hochul is doing as governor 56-36%, up from 49-44% last month, and the best it’s ever been. Her favorability rating is 48-42%, up a little from 45-43% last month, and the 48% tops her previous high favorability rating by a point. That's among the findings of a new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday. Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO