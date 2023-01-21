ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comedy And Rock’ N’ Roll Come Together

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor and comedian Hal Sparks has been entertaining his fans with his appearances in “Queer As Folk”, “Spider Man 2”, “Dude Where’s My Car” and “Talk Soup.” Now he is entertaining his fans on stage with Nerd Halen. Sparks joins JC Fernandez in studio to tell us all about his Van Halen tribute show happening tomorrow at The M Resort.

