Comedy And Rock’ N’ Roll Come Together
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor and comedian Hal Sparks has been entertaining his fans with his appearances in “Queer As Folk”, “Spider Man 2”, “Dude Where’s My Car” and “Talk Soup.” Now he is entertaining his fans on stage with Nerd Halen. Sparks joins JC Fernandez in studio to tell us all about his Van Halen tribute show happening tomorrow at The M Resort.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0