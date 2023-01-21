ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This

Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile

A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
Updates: Officer-Involved Shooting on Fairview & Records in Boise

Boise, Idaho — Last night (Monday, January 23rd) the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting near Fairview and Records. And while the police departments were posting advisories on their Twitter accounts encouraging drivers and patrons to avoid the area — we didn't really get any updates regarding the story of what happened.
Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa

If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
