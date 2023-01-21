Read full article on original website
WISN
I-794 reopens after semi rollover
MILWAUKEE — A semi rollover on Interstate 794 eastbound caused a ramp closure Tuesday afternoon. The west-to-south ramp was closed for hours. Eastbound traffic had to exit at Van Buren Street. The driver has minor injuries.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Triangle back for second review
GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village. The village of Grafton Plan...
Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good
The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
WISN
Brookfield alderman: Affordable housing project would be a 'step down'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments he made against an affordable housing project in the city during a common council meeting earlier this month. "We don't step down to allow the people who can't afford to live in Brookfield because then we become West...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
WISN
Police investigate seven armed robberies near Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side. "They're doing what we call street robberies," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police Chief David Salazar said. The robberies started late Thursday night into Friday morning. More occurred Saturday evening. One was in Shorewood....
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department reopens Station 28 to improve response times
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, commemorating its recommissioning of Engine Company 28, and reopening of Fire Station 28. Station 28 is located at 424 North 30th St. in Milwaukee. The recommissioning is part of a pilot program made possible because of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Big Lots! to open January 26, 2023 with ribbon cutting in February
West Bend, WI – Big Lots!, 1710 S. Main Street, in West Bend, WI will open this week, January 26, 2023. The national retailer is the fourth of four stores in the former Shopko strip on S. Main Street. Big Lots, Inc. will host a grand opening Saturday, Feb....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Man dies in crash near 27th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 23. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree and median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police say speed is...
CBS 58
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday
I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
