KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meeting is Wednesday in Worthington
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems Wednesday night. Back in November Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services announced their intent to combine. In a press release the hospital systems said the...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
KELOLAND TV
Colder forecast after this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the stronger winds Monday helped deliver warmer temperatures as many reached the 30s for afternoon highs, we’ll soon see a big decline in out temperatures. That decline starts as early as this weekend. Along with the cold, snow is also in the...
KELOLAND TV
TedxSioux Falls accepting applications for 2023 event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a program designed to discover ideas worth spreading and now you have a chance to share your own unique story or idea by giving a Ted Talk in Sioux Falls. No matter the topic, the TedxSioux Falls program leaders believe everyone has...
KELOLAND TV
Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
cspdailynews.com
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
KELOLAND TV
Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
kynt1450.com
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
KELOLAND TV
Raising chickens within city limits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the price of eggs close to $5 a dozen, some of you may be thinking about raising your own chickens to lay eggs. But before you hatch that idea, there are some things you need to know first. “Alright girls come on come...
KELOLAND TV
Annual Warm a Neighbor project collecting winter accessories
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The return of frigid temperatures means it’s especially important to bundle up before heading outdoors. A Sioux Falls organization is working to make sure everyone has warm clothing for the wintertime. Every year for the past 8 years, the Presentation Sisters here in...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
