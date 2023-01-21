ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer

Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man pleads guilty to stabbing mother to death, injuring 5-year-old child

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday, 41-year-old Joshua Phillips plead guilty to killing a mother and attempting to murder her 5-year-old child in April 2021. Kassie Dewey and her young daughter were both attacked by Phillips at a home in the Northtown neighborhood. Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter was transported to the hospital with critical injuries....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering

Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police Department investigating stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. NonStop Local has a crew on scene that said they saw two people put into handcuffs. SPD has not confirmed what those two were put in handcuffs for.
SPOKANE, WA

