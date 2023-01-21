Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
KXLY
Man suspected of threatening to kill three employees arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a man Monday who they say made threats to kill three employees at a local business. Deputies did not say the name of the business, which is located at the North Division Y. Someone called 911 saying a customer assaulted their boss,...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Spokane surgeon sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, $125,000 in fees
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 24, a judge sentenced former surgeon Ronald Ilg to eight years in federal prison, a $100,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution, and three years of supervised release. All stemming from 2021 when the FBI started investigating Ilg for paying online hitmen to kidnap his estranged...
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer
Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
KREM
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism
A protest over the death of an environmental activist turned violent. One of the arrested was a Spokane native.
KXLY
Police arrest two in violent downtown assaults, one suspect still at large
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested two suspects and one is still at large for a series of crimes that occurred in downtown Sunday night. Several victims were injured, and police don't believe the crimes were related. At around 4 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to investigate a reported...
Man pleads guilty to stabbing mother to death, injuring 5-year-old child
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday, 41-year-old Joshua Phillips plead guilty to killing a mother and attempting to murder her 5-year-old child in April 2021. Kassie Dewey and her young daughter were both attacked by Phillips at a home in the Northtown neighborhood. Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter was transported to the hospital with critical injuries....
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering
Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
Spokane Man Sentenced to Five Years, Ordered to Pay $4.9 Million in Restitution for Church Arson
SPOKANE - A 25-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to five (5) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing arson at St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. Rio A. Mirabel was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages. Mirabal will also serve...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department investigating stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. NonStop Local has a crew on scene that said they saw two people put into handcuffs. SPD has not confirmed what those two were put in handcuffs for.
