Brunswick, ME

WMTW

Iconic Maine bar could soon close

LEWISTON, Maine — A fixture in the Lewiston nightlife scene could soon close. The co-owner of The Cage bar on Ash Street confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage Tuesday plans to close the long-time bar on Feb. 15. However, he did say that there were ongoing talks with a potential buyer for the bar, but that the potential buyer was currently in Aruba.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Maine teen sets world record with Lego building skills

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he is officially a Guinness World Record holder after building a map of the world in record time. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
CUMBERLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Seal goes on an adventure in Cape Elizabeth during storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A seal was in search of an adventure on Monday. Police say the little cutie was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth despite being returned to the ocean several times. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from public works employee who was...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Portland declares parking ban as storm hits Maine with heavy snow

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland has issued a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles left on city streets after 10 p.m. can be towed at the owner’s expense. The city says it offers numerous free options for parking during a snow ban. These lots...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A Gorham High School alum just got his third Oscar nomination for 'Avatar' sequel

(BDN) -- Maine native Eric Saindon scored his third Academy Award nomination Tuesday for helping produce the computer-generated visuals for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. Saindon, a 1988 graduate of Gorham High School, has been working in film effects for more than two decades. He previously earned two Oscar nominations for his work on Peter Jackson’s “c” trilogy in 2013 and 2014, but did not win.
GORHAM, ME
WMTW

Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine

Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Thousands of Mainers still without power as third storm looms

WELLS (WGME) -- Thousands of people are still in the dark and cold Tuesday night after Monday’s snow and ice storm. CMP crews spent the day trying to get power back to 36,000 customers, nearly all of them in York County. The process is slow, particularly in Wells. Right...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
LEWISTON, ME

