Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Related
WMTW
Iconic Maine bar could soon close
LEWISTON, Maine — A fixture in the Lewiston nightlife scene could soon close. The co-owner of The Cage bar on Ash Street confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage Tuesday plans to close the long-time bar on Feb. 15. However, he did say that there were ongoing talks with a potential buyer for the bar, but that the potential buyer was currently in Aruba.
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
WPFO
Marine Mammals of Maine caring for seal that was spotted exploring Cape Elizabeth
A cute little seal that was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth during Monday’s storm despite being returned to the ocean several times is now being cared for by Marine Mammals of Maine. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from a public works employee who...
WPFO
Maine teen sets world record with Lego building skills
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he is officially a Guinness World Record holder after building a map of the world in record time. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
WPFO
Seal goes on an adventure in Cape Elizabeth during storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A seal was in search of an adventure on Monday. Police say the little cutie was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth despite being returned to the ocean several times. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from public works employee who was...
WPFO
Skiers, snowboarders flock to Maine's mountains to enjoy fresh powder
AUBURN (WGME) – It was a long overdue sight at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn Tuesday, after the ski area got some much-needed snow. Skiers and snowboarders are loving the fresh powder, with every resort now reporting a nice layer of new snow. People of all ages packed...
WPFO
Portland declares parking ban as storm hits Maine with heavy snow
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland has issued a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles left on city streets after 10 p.m. can be towed at the owner’s expense. The city says it offers numerous free options for parking during a snow ban. These lots...
WPFO
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
WPFO
A Gorham High School alum just got his third Oscar nomination for 'Avatar' sequel
(BDN) -- Maine native Eric Saindon scored his third Academy Award nomination Tuesday for helping produce the computer-generated visuals for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. Saindon, a 1988 graduate of Gorham High School, has been working in film effects for more than two decades. He previously earned two Oscar nominations for his work on Peter Jackson’s “c” trilogy in 2013 and 2014, but did not win.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
WMTW
Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine
Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
WPFO
Kennebunk fire chief urges Mainers to use warming shelter as power outages persist
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- As power outages persist, especially in York County, one fire chief is urging Mainers to take advantage of a warming shelter. The warming shelter has been set up at Kennebunk High School and has cots and volunteers to help folks who don't have power and need a place to stay warm.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers still without power as third storm looms
WELLS (WGME) -- Thousands of people are still in the dark and cold Tuesday night after Monday’s snow and ice storm. CMP crews spent the day trying to get power back to 36,000 customers, nearly all of them in York County. The process is slow, particularly in Wells. Right...
WPFO
1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
WPFO
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
Comments / 0