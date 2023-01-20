ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury weighing options but wants to coach in NFL again

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
After the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury from his job as head coach, he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand to get away and figure things out. He even respectfully told some NFL teams he wasn’t interested in their offensive coordinator jobs right now.

After some out out of the country and relaxing with his girlfriend, Kingsbury is weighing his options.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he spoke with Kingsbury for about a half hour.

“There’s no question that Kingsbury wants to coach again, specifically in the NFL — not in college,” Schultz said, “but he’s trying to figure out his options. Does it mean sitting out a year and coming back in 2024 or does he want to just come back in ’23 when the iron is hot? And that is the big decision he has to make.”

There are currently 10 teams seeking offensive coordinators.

Kingsbury told Schultz he didn’t know how long he was going to stay in Thailand. It is the first time he hasn’t had anything not to do following a football season since he started playing and coaching football.

It sounds like it is possible that we will see Kingsbury in the NFL this season. If not, it will happen not long after that.

