Rutherford County, TN

I-24, I-840 reopens after man shoots himself on roadway

By Emily West , Craig Anderson
 4 days ago
Interstate 24 will reopen soon near Medical Center Parkway after police said a man shot himself before they arrived.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the man was taken into custody and charges could be pending.

“He had shot himself before our arrival on the interstate,” Fitzhugh said

A responding Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper located the man armed with the handgun. Authorities shut down both I-24 and the ramps to Interstate 840 to protect drivers. He was taken into custody by a K9.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

