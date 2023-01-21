ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauquoit, NY

WKTV

Giotto Enterprises and First Choice Staffing to hold hiring event

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Giotto Enterprises together with First Choice Staffing, will be having a hiring event on Wednesday at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany. The companies will offer competitive wages, benefit packages and on-the-job, paid training. There are full-time, part-time, flex-hour and internship opportunities available. Seven companies make up Giotto Enterprises...
ORISKANY, NY
WKTV

Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

SUNY Poly's MS in Accounting ranks 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. News & World Report ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute's MS in Accounting, 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program for 2023. “This latest U.S. News & World Report ranking is a testament to the high quality of SUNY Poly’s AACSB-accredited online Master of Science in Accounting program, which is registered by the New York State Education Department as a licensure-qualifying program for students to fulfill the 150-semester hour educational requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure. This annual ranking reaffirms SUNY Poly's robust position among the most recognized online graduate business programs (excluding MBA) in the nation,” Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Arthur Lu said.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MTPT gives over $500,000 to local nonprofits in 2022

UTICA, N.Y -- $585,000 was given to local nonprofits in 2022 thanks to M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary supporting the Mohawk Valley. More than $5 million has been awarded by the fund since...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be holding its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black history moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Unique Mindfulness event to take place on Feb. 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- An event called Unique Mindfulness will be held on Feb. 11 at 171 Events in Utica. The event will start with herbal-infused tonics and elixirs, designed to liven the senses. After that there will be a fine-dining experience where guests will be guided through each dish, all of which have been made to activate the body's seven chakras.
UTICA, NY

