UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. News & World Report ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute's MS in Accounting, 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program for 2023. “This latest U.S. News & World Report ranking is a testament to the high quality of SUNY Poly’s AACSB-accredited online Master of Science in Accounting program, which is registered by the New York State Education Department as a licensure-qualifying program for students to fulfill the 150-semester hour educational requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure. This annual ranking reaffirms SUNY Poly's robust position among the most recognized online graduate business programs (excluding MBA) in the nation,” Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Arthur Lu said.

UTICA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO