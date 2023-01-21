Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
WKTV
Giotto Enterprises and First Choice Staffing to hold hiring event
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Giotto Enterprises together with First Choice Staffing, will be having a hiring event on Wednesday at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany. The companies will offer competitive wages, benefit packages and on-the-job, paid training. There are full-time, part-time, flex-hour and internship opportunities available. Seven companies make up Giotto Enterprises...
WKTV
Teams from across the state put robots to the test at FIRST Tech Challenge in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Students from across the state gathered at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica Sunday to test their robotics skills. Two dozen teams participated in the FIRST Tech Challenge to compete for a spot in the regional championship this March. The teams were made up of kids...
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
WKTV
SUNY Poly's MS in Accounting ranks 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program
UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. News & World Report ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute's MS in Accounting, 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program for 2023. “This latest U.S. News & World Report ranking is a testament to the high quality of SUNY Poly’s AACSB-accredited online Master of Science in Accounting program, which is registered by the New York State Education Department as a licensure-qualifying program for students to fulfill the 150-semester hour educational requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure. This annual ranking reaffirms SUNY Poly's robust position among the most recognized online graduate business programs (excluding MBA) in the nation,” Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Arthur Lu said.
WKTV
MTPT gives over $500,000 to local nonprofits in 2022
UTICA, N.Y -- $585,000 was given to local nonprofits in 2022 thanks to M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary supporting the Mohawk Valley. More than $5 million has been awarded by the fund since...
WKTV
21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
WKTV
Local NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be holding its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black history moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
WKTV
Unemployment rates up from November to December across the Mohawk Valley
Unemployment rates were up across the Mohawk Valley at the end of 2022, with Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties each seeing an uptick. Here are the rates in each county from November to December:. Oneida County. December: 3.1%. November: 2.9%. Herkimer County. December: 3.8%. November: 3.3%. Otsego County. December: 3.2%
WKTV
Richfield Springs issues parking restrictions
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs has issued parking restrictions in the event of snow. If three inches of snow has fallen, parking tickets will be issued to anyone parked on the village streets.
Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
WKTV
School district files motions to dismiss in case of Frankfort man who hid camera in staff bathroom
COLONIE, N.Y. – The South Colonie Central School District has filed motions to dismiss 17 lawsuits filed by employees after a Frankfort man put a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance in early November 2022, admitting to...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
WKTV
Unique Mindfulness event to take place on Feb. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- An event called Unique Mindfulness will be held on Feb. 11 at 171 Events in Utica. The event will start with herbal-infused tonics and elixirs, designed to liven the senses. After that there will be a fine-dining experience where guests will be guided through each dish, all of which have been made to activate the body's seven chakras.
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
