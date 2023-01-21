Zorro is an affectionate and loving 1-year-old black and white lab mix who was found as a stray. He's incredibly friendly with people and has been very playful with other dogs during the shelter's play groups. Zorro absolutely loves toys. Whether it's a stick, a ball, or a good ole game of tug-o-war - he's the perfect playmate. When it comes to size, Zorro is "medium", he's not too big but definitely isn't small. When it comes to meeting other dogs, Zorro is curious and friendly. He's also very gentle which would make him a good match for a family with kids. Volunteers at the shelter say he is is well-mannered, can sit and shake, and is just a loving, happy dog. Zorro is also very gentle when it comes to taking treats and he walks well on a leash. Overall, Zorro would make the perfect family dog, and how can you say no to that sweet, little face?

2 DAYS AGO