KDRV
Raiders beat the Yotes in overtime
ASHLAND, Ore--- After a tough loss to Eastern Oregon on Friday, Southern Oregon women's basketball team pushed the College of Idaho into overtime. Junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team to a victory over the Yotes and finished with 22 points, 4 steals, and 4 blocks. "It was good to...
KDRV
2023 Baseball Season Preview (Outfielders)
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – Oregon Tech head coach Jacob Garsez will have a new look to his outfield in 2023, as the Hustlin' Owls baseball squad must replace their three starters from last season. All-Cascade Conference right fielder Kaleb Keelean is now an assistant coach, a year removed from...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
KDRV
Southern Oregon Wedding Show ends this weekend
MEDFORD, Ore. -- When it comes to a couple's special day, the Southern Oregon Wedding show provides insights for newly engaged partners. Organizers hosted the show at the Medford Amory. It took place the weekend of January 21 and 22. This year, coordinators are accepting two cans of food as...
KDRV
Sky Lakes partnership is getting Medicare funding for more physician residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. & KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A medical program involving Sky Lakes Medical Center will get physician resident training positions from Medicare funding. Oregon's U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that Cascades East Family Medicine Residency Program will receive an equivalent to about three additional physician resident training slots in July.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Downtown Association Welcomes New Director
Crystal’s Bio – Moving to Klamath Falls in July 2022 from Western Washington has been such a fun adventure for my family and myself. We come from the hustle and bustle of the city where everywhere takes an hour to get to and the amount of people everywhere is overwhelming. We wanted a change, to slow down and enjoy the life around us, to be a part of a community and in our search we found Klamath Falls and knew it was the town for us.
KDRV
Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
KDRV
Ashland City Councilor Moran resigns as second leadership departure in two days
ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland city council member is resigning, "effective immediately." Shaun Moran sent his resignation notice this afternoon. He said a lack of urgency by City leadership to address "the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders" contribute to his resignation.
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
KDRV
Kotek's office is taking applications for Klamath County District Attorney
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
KDRV
Ashland Mayor announces her resignation, after serving two years in office
ASHLAND -- Today Ashland’s Mayor Julie Akins announced her resignation, effective Friday, January 27th. After serving two years as Mayor and two years as a city councilor, Akins says “it’s time.”. In a letter Akins sent out she stated how proud she is of everything she accomplished...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Zorro!
Zorro is an affectionate and loving 1-year-old black and white lab mix who was found as a stray. He's incredibly friendly with people and has been very playful with other dogs during the shelter's play groups. Zorro absolutely loves toys. Whether it's a stick, a ball, or a good ole game of tug-o-war - he's the perfect playmate. When it comes to size, Zorro is "medium", he's not too big but definitely isn't small. When it comes to meeting other dogs, Zorro is curious and friendly. He's also very gentle which would make him a good match for a family with kids. Volunteers at the shelter say he is is well-mannered, can sit and shake, and is just a loving, happy dog. Zorro is also very gentle when it comes to taking treats and he walks well on a leash. Overall, Zorro would make the perfect family dog, and how can you say no to that sweet, little face?
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Medford Police upgrade patrol cameras as vehicle thefts spike
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council recently approved a five-year $370,000 contract with technology company Axon that will outfit all 35 Medford Police patrol vehicles with new cameras. Medford Police say the purpose of the upgrades is to give officers better tools to help locate vehicles associated with crimes....
