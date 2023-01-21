Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Mules Up North taking place on Mar. 4
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
WJFW-TV
Two-vehicle collision in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - One person was sent to the hospital today following a collision in Vilas county. The two-car accident happened just outside of Eagle River. Dispatchers responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 70 and 17 early in the afternoon. According to a statement made...
WJFW-TV
Vilas County Parks and Recreation Department urges snowmobilers to stay on trails
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have an extra jolt of tourism all winter long as the snowmobile trails bring people into town. But some riders are threatening future access to trails. Many clubs and counties are urging riders to stay on the trail. A big problem...
WJFW-TV
Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation & Land Department is condemning off-trail snowmobile riding
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails. This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region. Todd Bierman, the Vilas County...
WJFW-TV
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
WJFW-TV
Faculty Wood Science Instructor - 3404625
JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
WJFW-TV
Deputy Sheriff - 3405645
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
WJFW-TV
Rondele Ranch donates $34,250 to local volunteers
HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – This year’s holiday light display, A Christmas Wonderland, was a hit with over 2,000 vehicles funneling into the Rondele Ranch driveway. The event relies on volunteers for everything from directing traffic to serving hot chocolate. This year again the event’s organizers are giving back...
WJFW-TV
Aspirus Health is seeing a drop in RSV cases
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) -- After spiking in mid-December, a lot of seasonal illnesses are on the way down. But that doesn't mean they're gone. RSV doesn't receive as much attention as COVID or the flu, but it can still be dangerous especially for seniors and infants. In today’s edition of...
WJFW-TV
Production and Manufacturing Employees - 3395312
JOB DUTIES: Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. - Merrill, WI team to begin your career with us. We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of operations on our first shift operation, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday at our Merrill, WI location. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
WJFW-TV
Early Head Start Teacher - 3402769
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
wxpr.org
One person hospitalized after fire in Minocqua apartment building
One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Minocqua apartment complex. Authorities say most residents in the upstairs apartments of the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street were evacuated. But police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns. Minocqua...
Comments / 1