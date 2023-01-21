ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/23

Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found. Updated: 24 hours ago. These remains could be tied to missing Louisville mother Andrea Knabel. Black...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials provide tips to protect your hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hearing loss is a problem most people don’t usually notice until it’s too late. The problem often affects other areas of your health as you age. WAVE reporter Josh Ninke talked with health officials at Beltone Hearing Care Center in Clarksville on how to protect hearing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting at South Central Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at South Central Park. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:45p.m. officers responded to a shotspotter near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive. While officers were heading the shotspotter location, the incident was upgraded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

