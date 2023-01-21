Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
41-year-old man killed in 'industrial incident' at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an "industrial incident" at the LG&E power plant on Dixie Highway on Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at the Mill Creek Generation Station, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. According to an LG&E...
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/23
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found. Updated: 24 hours ago. These remains could be tied to missing Louisville mother Andrea Knabel. Black...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Wave 3
Teenager shot at Russell neighborhood apartment complex; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police received calls to the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
Wave 3
Officials provide tips to protect your hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hearing loss is a problem most people don’t usually notice until it’s too late. The problem often affects other areas of your health as you age. WAVE reporter Josh Ninke talked with health officials at Beltone Hearing Care Center in Clarksville on how to protect hearing.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville...
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
Wave 3
Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was caught on surveillance throwing rocks through a Butchertown business Friday night. It happened at Camp FurKids in the 1500 block of Mellwood Avenue. Just after 11:30 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of two males who threw rocks and shattered the front...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting at South Central Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at South Central Park. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:45p.m. officers responded to a shotspotter near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive. While officers were heading the shotspotter location, the incident was upgraded to a...
wdrb.com
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name. Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location. Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time...
Comments / 3