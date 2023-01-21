ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate murder-suicide on east side

Erie police continue to investigate a murder suicide The Erie County coroner said a deceased married couple was found inside a home on East 28th Street. Reporters spoke with the victims 19-year-old son who understandably did not want to go on camera He said his mother was a kind, hardworking woman who did not deserve […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year

ERIE, PA
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Jury selection, motions hearings in day two of Alex Murdaugh murder trial

ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Calendar Calls Held for Pair of High-Profile Cases

WARREN, Pa. – A pair of high-profile cases had calendar calls at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday. Juston K. Moore of 619 Fourth Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of abuse of a corpse stemming from the June 10 incident that resulted in the death of Kelly D. Wadsworth, 60 of Warren.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate shooting on W. 20th St.

Erie Police continue to investigate a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. That incident that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges

ERIE, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County

A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county. Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick. Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police, FBI investigating North East bank robbery

North East Police and the FBI continue their search for the man who robbed a bank in North East. That robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Key Bank on East Main Road in North East. Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note, then took off running with an […]
NORTH EAST, PA
yourerie

Erie Ukrainian community stresses importance of staying informed

ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— While winter thus far has been mostly mild, a winter storm system is set to change all that by dawn in Venango County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

