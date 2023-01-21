ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say

YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
YORK, ME
WMTW

Portland issues another parking ban

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared another parking ban for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This time it is only for the Yellow Zone in the downtown area. The Yellow Zone is the area bounded by Cumberland Avenue, Franklin Street, Commercial Street, and State Street. Click...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Seacoast Current

Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Iconic Maine bar could soon close

LEWISTON, Maine — A fixture in the Lewiston nightlife scene could soon close. The co-owner of The Cage bar on Ash Street confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage Tuesday plans to close the long-time bar on Feb. 15. However, he did say that there were ongoing talks with a potential buyer for the bar, but that the potential buyer was currently in Aruba.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

York County was hit hard by the latest snowstorm to blow into Maine

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Some Kennebunk neighborhoods could be in the dark for two to three more days, said the town’s fire chief. Because of that, the fire department has set up a warming shelter at the Kennebunk High School gymnasium for anyone who needs a warm place to stay or a place to charge their electronic devices. That shelter will remain open overnight.
KENNEBUNK, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker

The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
MAINE STATE

