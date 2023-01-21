ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Texas Middle School Parts Ways With Teacher Who Assigned Racial Slur Worksheets

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLutq_0kM5FBG700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GSm8_0kM5FBG700 Rancier Middle School in Killeen, Texas.

A middle school in Killeen, Texas, has parted ways with a teacher who assigned students worksheets with racial and other derogatory terms.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the Killeen Independent School District said the now-former teacher, whose name has not been released, handed out “an appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.”

The worksheets, which were passed around to about 10 students in a class at Rancier Middle School, included a “Trigger Words Scramble” that featured the N-word, as well as terms like “fat” and “crackhead,” according to Waco-based ABC affiliate KXXV .

“There is no argument to condone such an offensive gesture, and we deeply regret the assignment was ever created and distributed to even a small group of students,” wrote Superintendent John Craft in the district’s letter.

The teacher was a new hire, having joined Killeen ISD in August.

The assignment caused outrage in the local community. About 90% of the school’s 785 students identify as a minority , with most being Black or Hispanic.

In the letter to parents, Craft said the unauthorized assignment “does not support nor reflect” the district’s values.

“The classwork was inappropriate, insensitive, and failed miserably to support our mission,” he wrote.

The district is still investigating the incident, and Craft said that parents of students in the class have been “personally contacted by the campus principal.”

Comments / 37

DemocraticCentrist
4d ago

I am more concerned with the fact that not only did they not identify the teacher, but all indication point to their certification to teach hasn't been revoked, meaning they can go on and afflict their damage on other unsuspecting students in another unsuspecting school district; things will not get better if people aren't will to expose these people

Reply(2)
38
JAPerkins
4d ago

People of the African Diaspora have to be careful about their perspective in 'white folks problems'. Historically, and continuously, our engagement in that space never ends well for us. We must continue to pray 🙏 for God's mercy in ALL things and for ALL PEOPLE - and CARE FOR OURSELVES as a priority. We are constantly vulnerable from cradle to the grave. When folks SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them!

Reply(3)
22
Deandre Glover
4d ago

that's a shame he knew wat he was doing. I feel like something happened before he did this. this was middle school smh

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs

How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.
KILLEEN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
Elgin Courier

Threat at middle school investigated

Security is enhanced at Elgin Middle School today after an online rumor, although parents had reason to be relieved in the morning. The Elgin Police Department found no credence to a threat discovered Sunday, Jan. 22. Extra security has been added out an abundance of caution. “This has been determined...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district said this assignment does not support nor […]
KILLEEN, TX
KENS 5

Two college student-athletes killed in East Texas crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week. The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Ranked-choice voting in Texas? One representative wants to make it a reality

AUSTIN, Texas - A state representative from Austin is looking to transform the way local elections are held, calling to shift to a growing process called ranked-choice voting. In ranked-choice voting instead of voting for one person in a particular race, you rank the candidates according to your preference. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy