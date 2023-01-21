Read full article on original website
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock.
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year.
Waterford junior baker takes second-place honor in PA Farm Show
Waterford junior baker takes second-place honor in PA Farm Show.
Erie Ukrainian community stresses importance of staying informed
Erie Ukrainian community stresses importance of staying informed.
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Erie businesses struggling with rising egg prices
Erie businesses struggling with rising egg prices
Erie Land Bank sells two properties, tackling blight build-up
The Erie Land Bank continues to tackle blight in the City of Erie. Just last week, a former restaurant and bar were demolished on West 5th Street thanks to the work of the Erie Land Bank. Members of the bank met on Monday and announced that two properties have been sold to neighboring owners. One […]
Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
Jury selection, motions hearings in day two of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Jury selection, motions hearings in day two of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
North East police respond to reported bank robbery
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
OC water main break wreaks havoc downtown
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic. The water bubbled up into the street a little before 4:30 p.m. from the breech filling the street and spilled a little bit onto the nearby sidewalk as city workers sought to turn off the water.
Erie Police continue to investigate shooting on W. 20th St.
Erie Police continue to investigate a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. That incident that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for […]
Erie Community Rallies Behind Vandalized Business
After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
Mixed Bag of Weather for Today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off some light snow in the region this morning. A variety of weather will continue through the day. Precipitation begins as wet snow. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren, and 1-2″ Erie. The snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces.
Police searching for Walmart theft suspect
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
School Record Continues to Fall for Union City’s Medley Relay Team
The Union City boys 200 medley relay record stood for nearly 20 seasons until this season when the team of Tanner Pike, Joey Galbraith, Ryan Himrod, and Caleb Daubenspeck broke that mark. The Bears have not had the chance to post the new time on their records board because the...
