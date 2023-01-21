After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.

